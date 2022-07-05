Ban for flare throwing to delay Richarlison’s Spurs debut after £50m transfer from Everton

The Brazil international forward has been on the move during the summer window, but is now having to serve a one-game suspension

Richarlison is going to have to be patient in pursuit of a debut for Tottenham on the back of his £50 million ($60m) transfer from Everton, with the Brazilian being stung with a one-match ban for throwing a lit flare.

On May 1, during a Premier League outing for the Toffees against Chelsea, the 25-year-old took goal celebrations too far.

He is now paying the price for that, with the Football Association hitting him with an improper conduct charge.

How long has Richarlison been banned for?

The South American is eager to get going at Spurs after completing a big-money move to north London.

His competitive bow has been pushed back by the FA, who have said in a statement: “An Independent Regulatory Commission has suspended Richarlison de Andrade for one match and fined him £25,000 following a breach of FA Rule E3 that took place during a Premier League game on Sunday 1 May 2022.

“The Tottenham Hotspur FC forward admitted that his conduct while playing for Everton FC during the 46th minute of this game against Chelsea FC was improper, and his sanction was imposed during a subsequent hearing.”

Why has Richarlison been banned?

Richarlison registered what proved to be a match-winning goal against Chelsea shortly after the restart in a crucial clash for relegation-threatened Everton towards the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Those in the stands got a little carried away when toasting that effort, with pyrotechnics thrown onto the field.

A talismanic presence for the Toffees picked up one of the flares, after initially celebrating with jubilant team-mates, and proceeded to launch it into the crowd.

Returning a flume of blue smoke back to where it came from was always likely to land him in hot water, and so it proved when the FA announced that he had been charged.

A suspension must now be served, with Tottenham – fresh from securing a top-four finish last season under Antonio Conte – preparing to open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on August 6.

After sitting out that contest, Richarlison’s first outing for new employers could come against Chelsea once more in a London derby date at Stamford Bridge.

