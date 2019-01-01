Balotelli urged to 'help himself' after training-ground row sees striker dropped

The Italy forward has been banished to the sidelines this weekend amid warnings from his coach that he must change his attitude

Mario Balotelli has been left out of Brescia's squad for Sunday's meeting with after the former striker was involved in a training-ground argument with coach Fabio Grosso.

Balotelli signed for his hometown club Brescia - who sit bottom of Serie A - in August and has scored two goals in seven league appearances so far.

However, he reportedly stormed out of a Brescia training session on Thursday following a disagreement with Grosso, who hinted in a news conference on Saturday the ex- forward would not be included in his squad.

"What happened with Balotelli is something I'd already experienced in the past. I demand great intensity and a high tempo in my training sessions. When that doesn't happen, I prefer to change and make the session tougher," Grosso said.

"He didn't do that and was set to one side. I don't want to minimise the incident, nor blow it out of proportion. It will be crucial for me to use everyone at my disposal, but I can only do so much. At a certain point, he has to help himself.

"You will know of disciplinary action, but I prefer to communicate these things to the players first myself. It'll be for the good of the team. I don't deny what I said about Mario, because I still really want to use his characteristics for the side."

Balotelli's omission was subsequently confirmed as Brescia confirmed their 20-man squad for Sunday's trip to Stadio Olimpico.

The striker's rather lax attitude to following the rules is legend around the many clubs who have fielded him over the years; ex-Manchester City team-mate Michah Richards recently revealed how his indiscipline meant a regular bonanza for the charities supported by the Citizens.

"Balotelli was always late so we used to give all our money [from fines] to charities, so by Christmas time we'd have £100,000 to £150,000 in there - just from Balotelli," Richards told BBC 5 Live Sport.

"He'd be in the building, so like we'd have a meeting upstairs, and he'd just be downstairs relaxing. So he'd be in the building..."