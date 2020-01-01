Balotelli can be fundamental for Monza reaching Serie A – Raiola

The veteran striker has joined the second-tier side and could help them break new ground as they aim to reach the top flight for the first time

Mario Balotelli can be an essential player in helping Monza achieve their century-old dream of top-flight football for the first time in their history, according to agent Mino Raiola.

The veteran striker raised eyebrows this month when it was announced that he had signed for the Serie B outfit, following his dismissal from Brescia ahead of the new campaign earlier this year.

The international, who has carved out a tumultuous reputation off the pitch to match his maverick talents on it, has reunited with former Milan chairman Adriano Galliani in the Lombardy region.

The arrival of the 30-year-old forward is seen as a further sign of the club's ambition, as they aim to secure status for the first time ever, following their promotion from Serie C last term.

Speaking on the move, agent Raiola feels that the attacker has chosen a team where can make himself a lightning rod for new opportunities, hailing Galliani for his vision in the process.

"[Balotelli] can be fundamental for Monza," he stated, speaking at this year's Golden Boy awards.

"His potential is undisputed but he is behind in his preparations and we will do everything we can to get him in top condition.

"Having Balotelli sends out a signal that Monza do not want to play in Serie B for long. Galliani is a person I respect very much. Our friendship goes back to his time with Milan."

Balotelli had previously been training with Serie D outfit Franciacorta earlier this year while he was a free agent, in order to keep up his fitness.

His availability piqued the interest of a host of sides, including a reported bid by lower-league English outfit Barnsley to bring him to South Yorkshire.

As recently as a fortnight ago, reports indicated that he had agreed a move to join Vasco da Gama in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, taking him out of Europe for the first time in his career.

His choice to join Monza keeps him in his home country, with his new club set to next play Virtus Entella in Serie B on Tuesday.