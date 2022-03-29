Balotelli gets another face tattoo as he has 'MB459' inked below his eye

Mario Balotelli remains a larger-than-life character, with the enigmatic Italian striker revealing that he has added to a collection of facial tattoos by getting ‘MB459’ inked below his eye.

The former Inter, Manchester City and Liverpool frontman already has a number of designs adorning various parts of his body, with much of the artwork he has commissioned boasting personal meaning.

That is definitely the case with the 31-year-old’s latest offering, with his initials now figuring prominently underneath his left eye.

What is Balotelli’s latest tattoo?

What other tattoos does Balotelli have?

A man left out of Italy’s squad for their unsuccessful bid to reach the 2022 World Cup previously had tattoos etched onto his face and neck back in 2020.

He had the words ‘Black Power’ added above his eye, along with a cross on his right cheek and an eagle’s feather on the other side of his face.

Balotelli also has a snarling gorilla’s face on his neck and the letter ‘M’.

On his chest, a man now plying his club trade at Adana Demirspor has gone for a quote from Mongol warlord Genghis Khan.

That tattoo reads: “I am the punishment of God.

“If you had not committed great sins, God would not have sent a punishment like me upon you.”

Many had expected Balotelli to currently be otherwise engaged in chasing down a place at Qatar 2022, but his form in Turkey failed to convince Italy boss Roberto Mancini that he should be welcomed back from the international wilderness.

The Azzurri ended up paying the price for a lack of firepower in their ranks, with a dramatic stoppage-time goal seeing them suffer a shock play-off semi-final defeat to North Macedonia that means they will be sitting out a second successive World Cup.

