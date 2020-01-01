Balogun shifts attention to Nigeria after helping Rangers secure victory over Ross County

The 32-year-old has spoken of his imminent departure from the Ibrox Stadium to link up with the Super Eagles in Austria

Leon Balogun has shifted his attention to the friendlies against and after helping to a 2-0 victory over Ross County in Sunday’s Premiership game.

The centre-back has been in fine form for Steven Gerrard’s men since his arrival from Championship side Athletic this summer.

Balogun has featured in five league games for the Ibrox Stadium outfit and helped the club keep four clean sheets.

The centre-back, who recently recovered from a muscle injury, featured prominently in the Gers’ victory over Ross County on Sunday.

Despite the win, Balogun has urged his side to improve on their performances, while revealing he will be leaving for Nigeria's friendly games in .

The Super Eagles will take on the North African countries on October 9 and 13 respectively and Balogun will be expected to feature in the games, having been handed invitations for the outings.

“Our performance definitely has to improve, but [we are] happy about the important three points and another clean sheet. Off to reunite with my Super Eagles now,” Balogun posted on Instagram.

Rangers are currently at the summit of the Premiership table with 26 points from 10 games after eight wins and two draws.

Nigeria have lined up friendlies against the Desert Foxes and the Cartage Eagles as part of their preparation for the qualifiers against Sierra Leone in November.

centre-forward Victor Osimhen and midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo have pulled out of the friendlies due to injuries and other factors.

Balogun has featured 32 times for the Nigeria national team since he made his international debut against in 2014.

The centre-back was part of the Super Eagles team at the 2018 World Cup in and featured for the side as they finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in .