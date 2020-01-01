Balinya: Gor Mahia are bigger club than Yanga SC

The Ugandan striker explains why he opted to sign for the Kenyan champions during the January transfer window

new signing Juma Balinya has stated the club cannot be compared to Young Africans (Yanga SC) of .

The Ugandan ditched the Tanzanian club during the January transfer window to sign for the Kenyan champions and has already made a mark in the Kenyan ( ) as he notched two goals on his debut against .

Balinya who failed to settle at Yanga despite scoring three goals in 12 matches, has now explained why he opted to sign for K’Ogalo.

“I have no issues with [Yanga]. They are a good team but I believe Gor Mahia are a bigger club, well-known in and have won more titles in the region and even in the continent,” Balinya is quoted by Nairobi News.

“My brothers Khalid [Aucho] and Baba [Kizito] passed through this club and went on to do great things.”

Balinya has also praised coach Steven Polack and also vowed the champions are on course to retaining the league title this season.

“I am happy and satisfied with how things are going so far. I have come in and got an understanding coach,” Balinya continued.

“New teammates who have quality and have helped me settle. We want to win the title this year and are on course to achieving that.”

The 22-year-old striker made a name for himself for his exploits in the Ugandan league last season where he emerged top scorer with 19 goals.