Bale: I don't know who the Prime Minister is - I'm only interested in golf!

The Wales star admits that he lives in a media bubble and only learns about current affairs on a need-to-know basis

star Gareth Bale admits that he spends much of his life in his “own bubble”, so much so that he could not name the current Prime Minister of the UK.

Bale has hit the headlines in recent months due to the uncertainty over his future at Real Madrid, but if there has been press speculation, it is likely that it has passed over his head due to his ability to ignore the press.

Indeed, the 30-year-old attacker is quite happy with that situation, just so long as he can play golf.

“I don’t have anything on my phone, so unless my friends send me something or my agents tell me something I need to know, I don’t pay attention. I don’t see the need to,” the international told the Telegraph of his media blackout before being asked about Brexit.

“I look in terms of stuff financially, because it affects me in a certain way for investments or money, because things change, but I don’t read most of the nonsense... I genuinely don’t know 99 per cent of Brexit. I don’t even know who the Prime Minister is anymore. I haven’t got a clue.

“I can’t have a say in it, so I’m not interested. I follow the golf, that’s about it. I can tell you who’s number one in the world?”

Indeed, he is plotting a retirement that he seems to hope will prove simpler than life as a professional.

Asked how he pictures his time after football, he replied: “On the golf course.

“I haven’t thought about retirement too much, but I’m 30 and you have to turn your attention to it. I’m trying to set things up so I have things to do, rather than just sitting on my sofa.”

Bale, meanwhile, has been doing his best to work his way back into Zinedine Zidane’s plans at the Bernabeu and has played seven times this season for Los Blancos, scoring two and creating two more.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the club, who lie sixth in , albeit with a game in hand after their Clasico against was postponed last weekend due to unrest in Catalunya.