Bale expects to discuss Real Madrid future with new coach Ancelotti

The pair helped Los Blancos to their landmark 10th Champions League crown and enjoyed a good working relationship during the Italian's first stint

Gareth Bale says he will be happy to sit down with new Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after Euro 2020 and decide whether he has a future at the club.

Ancelotti was at the Madrid helm during Bale's first season at the club in 2013-14, which ended in glory as they claimed their 10th Champions League title.

The pair enjoyed a warm relationship prior to the Italian's exit in 2015, and his second spell at Santiago Bernabeu could prompt Bale into staying put following a year on loan at Tottenham.

What was said?

“I know Carlo Ancelotti, he’s a great manager. I get on with him really well,” Bale explained to Sky Sports from the Wales camp as the nation gears up for the European Championship.

“We had some great times in the past, but I haven’t spoken to anybody, I’m not thinking about my future. As soon as the Euros finishes I’m sure I’ll have a conversation and go from there.”

Ancelotti's opinion

The ex-Everton coach also has a high opinion of Bale, who was left out in the cold during the last years of Zinedine Zidane's tenure in Madrid before leaving for Spurs.

"Gareth hasn't played much in the Premier League, but he did score goals," Ancelotti told reporters during his introductory press conference. "He was effective in the final games of the season when he played consistently.

"He is coming back, I know him well. If he is motivated to play, he can have a great season. I have no doubt. I have a lot of love still for Gareth, Isco, Marcelo, they will have the motivation to show they can still play for Real Madrid."

