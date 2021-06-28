Bale backed to feature in 'many more' Wales squads as Mepham reacts to retirement talk

An international colleague of the Real Madrid forward cannot see a talismanic figure turning his back on his country

Gareth Bale is being backed to grace "many more" Wales squads, with Chris Mepham reading little into reports suggesting that the Real Madrid star has been mulling over his international future.

At 31 years of age, a man with 96 caps to his name has seen another campaign at a major tournament come to a close, with Rob Page's side suffering a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

Bale walked away from questions on his future at the end of that contest, but has since come out and said that he will remain in contention with his country for as long as his career at the top continues.

Mepham cannot see a talismanic figure opting out of international duty, telling reporters when quizzed on Bale's plans: "As soon as I came into the Wales set-up I could see how passionate Gaz was about putting the Wales shirt on.

"I know it's a massive part of his football and his life.

"Every time he comes away he seems to be enjoying it so to be honest I would expect to see him at many more camps."

Bournemouth defender Mepham, at 23 years of age, forms part of the long-term thinking with Wales.

There are a number of other promising talents that are expected to have lengthy international careers ahead of them, with the likes of Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen on hand to provide advice and inspiration.

The knockout stages have now been reached at successive European Championships, while qualification is underway for the 2022 World Cup.

Stoke midfielder Allen sees a bright future for a squad that blends youth and experience, with the 31-year-old saying: "We’re proud we’ve been able to get out of the group stage for the second time.

"The message is clear to the group. We've got to think about World Cup qualification now. That's the next step for us to really throw absolutely everything into.

"We’ve got a young group who have a lot more to give and a lot left to show.

"This journey is over but we're confident that we've got a group that can create more history and get some more success stories in the future."

