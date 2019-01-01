Balanced Simba SC can finish VPL season unbeaten - Magori

The defending champions have not lost a match after playing six and have only conceded two goals

Former Simba SC chief executive officer Crescentius Magori has challenged the club to win all their Vodacom (VPL) matches this season.

Magori, who is now a technical advisor to Simba's chief sponsor Mohammed Dewji, says the club has assembled a talented squad and coach Patrick Aussems can try and help them achieve an unbeaten record.

“Simba now are capable of winning all the 38 matches given the inner competition in the team and they are completely different from the other rivals in the league,” Magori told Mwanaspoti.

“I know it is hard to win 100% of games especially when Simba meet tough opponents like Yanga and Azam but [Patrick] Aussems can hope and try to do the unimaginable of winning all the 38 games.”

He further stated not all the big players from other teams can join the Wekundu wa Msimbazi and establish themselves as regular starters.

“There are players who are big stars in their teams but the moment they are signed by Simba they flop. To play in this club, one has to work extra hard due to the competition that is in Simba,” continued Magori.

“An example is [Ibrahim] Ajibu who was a dependable player at Yanga and anytime they missed him, Yanga were sure they would struggle. He joined Simba and has now known he needs to work harder and getting regular starting berth is not a guarantee.

“Simba have played a number of matches without [Clatous] Chama but his absence has not been felt at all.

“I saw how [Jonas] Mkude played in Sudan [in Chan] but he can come to Simba and spend time on the bench. It will not be his mistake but this tells you there are depth and balance in the squad.”

Magori lauded the club's activities during last season, saying the kind of players who were brought on board have helped deepen the squad and increase inner competition.

“Our desire is to build a team where every position has two players who are good and competitive. I am sure even the coach is usually experiencing headaches whenever he is constituting his first XI,” he added.

“We have decided to build a team and not individuals and we can see the result, almost every player is playing and we are getting results which we are happy with so far.”

Simba are on top of the table with 18 points from six games and will next be up against Lipuli FC on October 31.