Balama: Yanga SC winger undergoes successful knee surgery in South Africa

The forward has been out of action since last season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) winger Balama Mapinduzi has undergone successful knee surgery and is set to be out of action for the better part of the season.

The 24-year-old has confirmed everything took place anticipated and took the opportunity to appreciate the respective authorities for playing their role well and ensuring he gets the much-needed treatment.

"My operation has been successful here in and I thank God for that," Balama said on Tuesday.

"Everything is going on well; I take this opportunity to thank the Yanga management as well as that of GSM who ensured the surgery was a success."

Balama was injured in June 2020 after the Mainland had resumed, following the break which was occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, and since then he has been sidelined.

When the 2020/21 kicked off, Yanga had hoped the player would return to action but it was not the case as he failed to recover from the injury.

This season, Mapinduzi became the second player from the Tanzania league to head to South Africa for further treatment. Azam FC striker Prince Dube was the first one to seek treatment in the country.

The Zimbabwean star injured his ulnar of the left hand during their league defeat to Yanga after just a quarter of an hour of the derby played at Chamazi Stadium seven days ago, and the club decided he underwent further treatment in Cape Town.

The 23-year-old, who has been in fine form this season, had managed to score six goals and is among the top scorers in the top-flight.

Meanwhile, Yanga will play their sworn rivals Simba SC in the Mapinduzi Cup final at Amani Stadium, Zanzibar on Wednesday.

Wananchi eliminated Azam FC 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Yanga opened the scoring in the 55th minute when Tuisila Kisinda found his way past the Azam backline and fired past Wilbol Kaseke.

In the 66th minute, Azam equalised through Obrey Chirwa who headed home from a cross that was delivered by Bruce Kangwa from the left-wing.

Farouk Shikhalo saved two penalties that were taken by Awesu Awesu and Daniel Amoah before Kisinda, Mukoko Tonombe, Paul Godfrey, Abdalla Shaibu and Peter Mauya scored the penalties that pushed Yanga to their first-ever Mapinduzi Cup.

Benedict Haule, who was brought on specifically for the shoot-out purposes, stopped the first Yanga kick that was taken by Michael Sarpong. Bruce Kangwa, Ally Niyonzima, Mudathir Yahya, and Nicholas Wadada scored for the Ice-cream Makers but their efforts were to no avail.

They will now play Wekundu wa Msimbazi who defeated Namungo 2-1 in the semi-final.