Balama: Yanga SC winger finally leaves for further treatment in South Africa

The Jangwani giants have helped their player to travel for extended treatment after staying out of action for six months

Young Africans (Yanga SC) winger Mapinduzi Balama has finally travelled to to undergo further treatment.

Goal had reported two days ago the Jangwani giants were working on having the player treated in South Africa, after being out of action for the last six months owing to a knee injury.

Balama was injured in June 2020 after the Mainland had resumed following the break which was occasioned by the outbreak of the coronavirus, and since then he has been sidelined.

When the new season well underway, Yanga had hoped the player will return to action but it is not the case as he has failed to recover from the injury.

Yanga have now confirmed the player will be treated in South Africa after securing travel documents.

“Our son Balama Mapinduzi has left tonight [Thursday] heading to South Africa for medical treatment,” the club stated on their social media pages, with a photo of Balama at the airport.

“Thank you so much Engineer Hersi for making the journey of our boy a success. May the almighty God grant you blessings.”

On Tuesday, Yanga official Antonio Nugaz revealed the player will have to undergo further treatment in South Africa and will leave this week.

“Balama needs further treatment and as a club, we have decided to have him see a specialist in South Africa,” Nugaz told reporters in Dar es Salaam. “We don’t want to take a risk with him, he has been out for six months, and the only way to assist him is to make sure he sees a specialist.

“He will leave anytime this week, most probably on Thursday.”

Mapinduzi will become the second player from the Tanzania league to head to South Africa for further treatment after Azam FC striker Prince Dube also travelled south.

The Zimbabwean star injured his ulnar of the left hand during their league defeat to Yanga after just a quarter of an hour of the derby played at Chamazi Stadium seven days ago, and the club decided he must undergo further treatment in Cape Town.

The 23-year-old, who has been in fine form this season, had managed to score six goals and is among the top scorers in the top-flight