Bakambu scores and assists as Beijing Guoan hold Hebei CFCC in six-goal thriller

The DR Congolese forward continued his impressive goalscoring run as his team stretched their unbeaten league run to five games

Cedric Bakambu scored a goal and provided an assist as Beijing Guoan settled for a 3-3 draw against Hebei CFCC in a Chinese encounter on Tuesday.

The former talisman helped Bruno Genesio's men come back from a goal deficit to claim a 2-1 lead before the break.

Ricardo Goulart broke the deadlock for Hebei CFFC at Suzhou City Sports Centre in the 10th minute but a few moments later, Bakambu laid an assist for Renato Augusto to score the equaliser.

The 29-year-old striker fired Beijing Guoan into the lead on the stroke of half-time with his ninth goal in the Chinese Super League this term.

Bakambu's effort separated both teams until three late goals turned things around as they shared the spoils.

Two minutes after replacing the DR Congo international in the 86th minute, Alan made it 3-1 for the Beijing outfit but they failed to protect their lead as stoppage-time goals from Zhang Chengdong and Marcao denied them victory.

Despite the dropped points, Beijing Guoan remain second in the Group B CSL table with 22 points after 11 games, five points behind leaders Shanghai SIPG while Hebei CFFC are fifth in the standings with 15 points.

Bakambu who stands as the leading top scorer in the Chinese top-flight this season will be expected to help Beijing Guoan extend their five-game unbeaten streak in their next league outing against Qingdao Huanghai on Saturday.