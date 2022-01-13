Bakambu: Marseille sign ex-Villarreal star on free transfer

Marseille have announced the signing of former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu on a two-and-a-half-year deal that runs until June 2024.

Bakambu joins the Olympians on a free transfer after leaving Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan in November 2021.

He spent three years in China where he was the league’s top scorer for the 2020 season with 14 goals in 19 matches.

The 30-year-old, born in the suburbs of Paris, started his professional career at Sochaux in 2010 after developing through the club's youth ranks.

Bakambu left the Ligue 2 club for Bursaspor in 2014 where he made an instant impact with 13 goals in his debut Turkish Super Lig club campaign.

His impressive start to life in Turkey earned him a move to Villarreal a year later where he was named in the 2015-16 Uefa Europa League Squad of the Season, after helping the club to the semi-final.

The DR Congo star spent three seasons with the Yellow Submarines and he scored 32 goals in 75 La Liga appearances before he left for China in 2018.

“Olympique de Marseille announced today the signing of Congolese international Cedric Bakambu. The 30-year-old striker has signed a contract until 30 June 2024 after passing his medical,” read a statement on the club’s website.

It remains to be seen if Bakambu will make his Marseille debut in a Ligue 1 fixture against Lille on Saturday.

Jorge Sampaoli's side is third in the French top-flight standings with 36 points after 19 matches.

Bakambu plays internationally for DR Congo and he has a tally of 13 goals in 35 matches for the Leopards.

He is not at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon because the country failed to qualify.