Bahoken scores, Delort shines as Angers hold Montpellier

The Cameroon and the Algeria internationals delivered impressive performances for their respective clubs at Stade Raymond Kopa

Stephane Bahoken found the back of the net while Andy Delort featured prominently as Angers secured a 1-1 draw against Montpellier in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Cameroon international was handed his 14th league start of the season and made a key contribution for the Black and Whites.

Bahoken spearheaded his side’s attack while Algeria international Delort led Montpellier’s forward in his 23rd appearance of the campaign.

The Paillade started the encounter impressively and made several efforts to try and open the scoring and the best chance in the opening 30 minutes fell to Delort who attempted a shot on goal.

Ibrahim Amadou then fired a long-range effort which was parried by Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin in the 31st minute.

Stephy Mavididi broke the deadlock in the 47th minute when he powered home a fine effort into the back of the net.

Delort came close to double his side’s lead in the 69th minute when he found himself in a one-on-one situation but his effort hit the crossbar.

Bahoken levelled proceedings for Angers three minutes later when he fired a well-taken shot into the back of the net and moments before the end of the game Delort got a chance to score the winning goal but was unable to beat goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni.

Ismael Traore, Souleyman Doumbia and Bahoken featured throughout the encounter for Angers while Amadou played for 65 minutes before he was replaced.

Delort was on parade for the duration of the game to help Michel Der Zakarian’s men avoid defeat in the encounter.

With the draw, Angers are placed 11th on the league table after gathering 41 points from 31 games while Montpellier are eighth with 45 points from the same number of matches.

Bahoken has now scored seven goals and provided one assist in 23 appearances across all competitions this season.

The centre-forward will hope to continue his impressive displays in front of goal when Angers take on Sedan in a French Cup tie on April 7.

Delort, meanwhile, will be expected to add to his tally when Montpellier take on Chateaubriant in a Cup game.