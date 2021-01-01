Bahati: Azam FC were better side than Simba SC in draw

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ assistant now says they were the better team in the closely fought clash staged at Mkapa Stadium

Azam FC assistant coach Vivier Bahati has stated his team deserved to win their Mainland Premier League match against Simba SC on Sunday.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ produced a great comeback in the second half to deny the Msimbazi giants maximum points as they settled for a 2-2 draw in the match played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba were the first to score in the 27th minute through Meddie Kagere and minutes later, they squandered a penalty after Clatous Chama saw his weak effort saved by Ugandan keeper Mathias Kigonya.

The teams then headed into the half-time break with Simba leading 1-0 but on return from the break, Azam showed an improved display after the introduction of Yahya Zayd and Mudathir Yahya, to score two quick goals courtesy of Idd Selemani and Ayoub Lyanga.

However, Simba responded to score through Luis Miquissone and snatch a draw from the fixture.

Bahati has now explained had his strikers used the chances they created in the match, they would have come out victorious.

“It was a good and competitive game, our opponents had a good game in the first half dominating the game and creating chances, but as we went to the break we talked to our players and corrected the mistakes we had made,” Bahati said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“And everyone saw how we played in the second half we were able to dominate and create more chances and if our strikers were calm enough to use the chances we created then I'm sure we deserved to emerge victorious against Simba,”

In a previous interview, Azam media officer Thabit Zakaria also revisited the team’s draw against Simba by insisting they were the best team during the match and deserved to beat the champions.

Article continues below

“In the five matches they [Simba] have beaten us, I can say only one of them they won legitimately and that is the domestic Cup defeat which in general we were not good at all, the other one of Mapinduzi Cup, they won through penalties and we know not everyone is good at penalties," Zakaria told reporters.

“And the other three matches, Simba were helped by the referees to beat us, but on Sunday we scored a goal which was disallowed, it was our day to beat them and they should be happy they managed a draw.”

The draw saw Azam remain third on the table with 33 points from 18 matches while Simba are second on 37 points from 17 outings.