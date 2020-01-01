Bahati: Azam FC don’t care how they get three points

The Chamazi-based giants have stressed their main target is to collect three points from every match they play in the league

Azam FC assistant coach Vivier Bahati has revealed they are not interested in how many goals they will score against Ihefu FC but are only keen to secure maximum points on Tuesday.

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’, who are topping the Mainland table with a 100 percent record, having won all their six matches played so far this season, will take on the promoted side at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Bahati has now explained they are not concerned with how many goals they will score to achieve the win but all they want is to win their seventh straight match in the league and add three points to their tally.

“We arrived safely in Mbeya and I can say the squad is 100 percent ready for the battle,” Bahati told reporters after the team trained at Sokoine Stadium ahead of the match.

“We are ready to search for three more points that will keep us at the top of the table and our problem is not a slim win or how we do it, our main problem is three points and that is what we are going for, we don’t care how we do it, our problem is at the end of the match we want three points.

“Even if we win 1-0, we will thank God, all we need this season is to win our matches and get maximum points, but if we get more than one goal and win the match that will also be good, but for now we need any win and three points and we will be okay.”

Bahati’s sentiments were echoed by the team captain Agrey Morris who said all they need is a win to keep staying perched at the top of the table.

“We respect Ihefu, we have a lot of respect for them, we know they lost their last league encounter and they will come looking to bounce to winning ways but we are also hungry for points and a win.

“We will fight to win the match and we don’t care how we achieve it; we are ready to return home with three points.”

The Chamazi-based Azam won their last match 3-0 against Mwadui FC at Chamazi complex with a brace from Obrey Chirwa and one goal from Prince Dube.