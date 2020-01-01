Bahati: Azam FC assistant coach hopeful team will get back on top of league table

The Chamazi-based side have qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup after defeating Magereza 2-0

Azam FC assistant coach Vivier Bahati is hopeful the team will register positive results in the second round to go back on top of the Tanzanian table.

After a good start to the 2020/21 league campaign, the Chamazi-based charges' form dipped and they failed to win any of their last six games. They managed to collect four draws and lost the remaining two games.

Romanian coach Aristica Cioaba was fired and Zambian George Lwandamina took his place in the team.

More teams

"For us coaches, our target remains the same, to help the team get to the summit of the league table; and we will strive to achieve it in the second round," Bahati told reporters.

"It is a fact, we struggled to get results especially in recent league games. Definitely, it was a disappointment to the fans because no fan enjoys seeing his team struggling but soon it will be a thing of the past.

"Our responsibility as coaches is to ensure the team performs and gives fans something to smile about. We have to make the fans proud and make them happy just the way we started the season."

In the ongoing transfer windown, the Ice-cream Makers have so far signed Congolese striker Mpiana Monzinzi to bolster the attacking department.

"We need about three players capable of adding extra energy to the squad for us to bounce back and consistently post good results in forthcoming assignments," Bahati concluded.

Lwandamina's side managed to qualify for the fourth round of the after a 2-0 win over Magereza FC.

The 2019/20 best defender Nicholas Wadada, Ayoub Lyanga, Mudathir Yahya, Obrey Chirwa, Never Tigere, and Idd Seleman were the usual first-teamers who were deployed against Magereza.

Article continues below

Although it largely looked a defensive approach by the Ice Cream Makers, the former cup champions looked comfortable in launching direct attacks as well as strikes from the wings. They duly opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

Chirwa headed home from a corner kick that was delivered by Tigere, and the opener rejuvenated the home side, who would have gone into the break with a bigger margin had the visitors not denied them on three occasions.

Tigere then found the back of the net in the 65th minute when his fierce shot from inside the 18-yard area gave the 2013/14 Premier League champions a deserved second goal.