Bafana Bafana's scoring problem due to inconsistent squad selection - ex-South Africa star Rodgers

Former South Africa international Eleazar Rodgers has weighed in on Bafana Bafana's scoring problem following the team's clash against Guinea on Friday night.

Despite dominating the international friendly match, Bafana failed to take their chances in front of goal and the two African teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Guldensporen Stadium in Belgium and coach Hugo Broos' side will now take on France in Lille on Tuesday in another friendly.

As a result, the 1996 African champions have failed to score in three of their last four away matches. This includes the 1-0 loss to Ghana in Cape Coast in which they had to avoid a loss in order to advance to the final round of 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying.

Rodgers, who holds the record for the longest wait for any South Africa international between caps, feels that inconsistent squad selection has contributed to the team's scoring problem.

"There should be consistency in terms of team or squad selection. There are a lot of changes. Even with the coaches, there have been plenty of changes in the last few years," Rodgers told GOAL.

"If you look at other national teams, they are strong because there is consistency in terms of team selection. You see the same players all the time. There is unity and understanding between the players. The coaches are also the same."

The former South Africa under-23 international believes strikers should be given enough chance in order to deliver on the pitch and that they should only be dropped if they fail to do the job over time.

"It is a fact that we generally score few goals in South African football. But it is not like we don't have good strikers, who can score goals, it is more of a team thing, we need to create more opportunities," the former Mamelodi Sundowns star continued.

"The more opportunities you create the more goals you will score. So, more chances should be created in front of goal for the strikers to convert.

"If those strikers who have been given numerous opportunities to play and score goals for the national team don't do the job, then that's when you can replace them."

The 37-year-old, who is on the books of National First Division side Cape Town All Stars, also believes consistent team selection can help Bafana achieve good results.

"We have always had quality players in this country, we have a lot of players to choose from, but is not easy. But we haven't achieved what we want to achieve as a national team for many years now," he added.

"We have to find a solution for that. Consistency in terms of team selection can also assist shape the team in the right direction."

Rodgers set a record for the longest wait for any South African international between caps when he featured against Burkina Faso in October 2016.

It was a record-breaking total of eight years and nine days as Bafana drew 1-1 with the Stallions in the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Ouagadougou.