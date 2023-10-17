Bafana Bafana or Nigeria? SuperSport United wonderkid Okon opens up on international career

SuperSport United defender Ime Okon has commented on having to pledge his international allegiance between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria.

Okon made his PSL breakthrough this season

He is being tipped as a future bright prospect

But he is undecided in his international career

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old has made his breakthrough in the Premier Soccer League this season, turning himself into a regular.

He has managed to do this in a Matsatsantsa squad that has experienced defenders like Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siyanda Xulu and Onismor Bhasera.

Okon’s impressive performances have seen Bafana coach Hugo Broos including him in his preliminary squads for the September international friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo as well as against Eswatini and Ivory Coast.

While he failed to make the final cut, he remains closer to making his Bafana debut and is also open to playing for Nigeria by virtue of his father who hails from the West African country.

Okon admits “it's quite a tough decision” to pick between Bafana or the Super Eagles.

WHAT OKON SAID: "I just don't want any pressures, but I just keep my mind open to both and whatever comes first then we'll see what happens because it's quite a tough decision for me," Okon told SABC Sport.

"South Africa is a country I was born and bred in, but Nigeria knows is my home where my dad is from.

"It's very tough to make, but I feel like whenever the opportunity comes I'll take it with both hands. I've spoken to coach Thabo September he also just advised me that I should just keep my options open, and whatever comes I should just take the opportunity."

AND WHAT MORE? Okon rates the country in which he feels his international career could easily take off.

"I'd say for now it's better with South Africa because with Hugo Broos he sees us around. With Nigeria, it'll be quite tough, but I just do my best to also get a call up there," said Okon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Breaking into the Super Eagles squad so far looks like a tall order for the Matsatsantsa star.

Usually, Nigeria's infield players are overseas-based players and it will take a lot for Okon to convince coach Jose Peseiro that he deserves to play for the West African side.

He looks promising and if he catches the attention of Super Eagles scouts, they might keep a close eye on him.

WHAT NEXT FOR OKON? What is important for Okon is to keep himself as a regular in Gavin Hunt's SuperSport side in the upcoming games.

Playing regularly plus top performances would increase his chances of attracting the attention of Peseiro.

It could turn into a tug-of-war between Nigeria and Bafana with Hugo Broos rushing to hand him a competitive South Africa cap.