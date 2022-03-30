Bafana Bafana fans slam Broos for ignoring Mamelodi Sundowns stars Jali and Zwane
Bafana Bafana were heavily beaten 5-0 by France in an international friendly match in Lille on Tuesday.
It was a difficult evening for coach Hugo Broos and his men as the gulf in experience between them and the world champions was glaringly exposed.
Bafana now return home and hope the thumping will not sap their confidence ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Many fans have been unforgiving on Twitter with Broos the most targeted.
Then the fans were divided on Thabang Monare's contribution.
The Orlando Pirates star's inclusion in the Bafana squad had been the subject of debate before the France game.
While Bafana's defeat by France angered most fans, some found humour in the hammering.
They couldn't help but give it to destroyer-in-chief Kylian Mbappe.
After the humiliation by France, how do you see Bafana's future? Let us know in the comments below.