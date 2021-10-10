Bafana Bafana boss Broos slams conditions despite Ethiopia win

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Bahir Dar Stadium’s turf was not in a good state and that sapped out his side’s confidence despite securing a 3-1 victory over Ethiopia on Saturday.

Teboho Mokoena’s free-kick was fumbled by 20-year-old Ethiopia Fasil Gebremichael to hand South Africa the opener on the brink of half-time.

Former Bidvest Wits attacker Getaneh Kebede then hit back before South Africa sealed victory through goals from Mothobi Mvala and Evidence Makgopa.

But Broos feels the pitch did not allow them to play well but forced them to play “kick and rush football.”

“They were not easy on the ball and that’s certainly because of the pitch. They were a little bit afraid when the ball was coming and bad control, whatever,” Broos told Safa media.

“In the game also, we were not confident like we were against Ghana. It is because of the pitch like I said before the game.

"I don’t understand that such an important game [is played on a bumpy pitch]. Ethiopia coming to play on this pitch is also not good for them.

“They are a team who play football, not kick and rush football. On this field, you can do nothing but kick and rush football which is very difficult.”

Despite not playing their preferred brand of football and his plans not fully implemented, Broos says he is “not angry” with his side.

“Not really [things didn’t go according to plan] but I am not angry about that,” added Broos.

Article continues below

“We had some other things in mind but again the team didn’t feel comfortable on this field. But it’s ok like I said at half time, ‘just fight for it and try to win the game and we take it going back to South Africa.’”

Bafana now prepare to host Ethiopia in the return fixture at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

After winning two games and sharing the spoils once, they still lead Group G by one point after Ghana beat Zimbabwe 3-1 on Saturday as well.