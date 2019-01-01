Bafana Bafana arrive in Durban for Cosafa Cup without Keagan Dolly and Liam Jordan

The two overseas-based players are expected to join their teammates later on Monday as Bafana prepare for their match against Botswana on the weekend

Bafana Bafana have arrived in ’s playground, Durban where they will begin the preparations for the 2019 Cosafa Cup quarterfinal match against Botswana on Sunday, 2 June 2019.

This match will be played at the Princess Magogo Stadium at 17h30.

Bafana Bafana automatically go into the quarterfinals based on seeding along with Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and guests .

Tournament head coach David Notoane believes that this tournament is a platform for players to display their talent in order for them to be noticed by senior team coach Stuart Baxter.

“This is your time to shine. This platform allows you to raise your hand and be noticed in the Southern African region of football. The Cosafa Cup allows you as players to decide whether you want to be international stars, or remain as development players,” said Notoane.

Bafana Bafana will hold their first training session at Sugar Ray Xulu on Monday afternoon and will be without European based Keagan Dolly and Liam Jordan who will only arrive later in the day.

“We are happy to report that 21 players are currently in the camp and the last two will join us later today. We will hold two training sessions before playing Zambia in a practice match on Wednesday so that the players can get a feel of the Durban atmosphere ahead of our match against Botswana this coming Sunday,” concluded Notoane.