France's Mbappe and Senegal given World Cup backing by Bafana Bafana star Zungu

Bafana Bafana international Bongani Zungu has backed France superstar Kylian Mbappe to set the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals alight.

Zungu discussed Mbappe expectations in Qatar

Lanky player is rooting for the African champions

Ben 10 hoping to see an African team win the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The top-class midfielder rubbed shoulders with Mbappe in Ligue 1 during his time with Amiens and he knows what the 23-year-old forward is capable of.

Mbappe is one of France's key players as the Blues look to become the first team to successfully retain the World Cup since Brazil did so by winning the 1958 and 1962 tournaments.

Nicknamed Ben 10, Zungu also revealed that he is backing African champions Senegal at the global tournament after reflecting on his time with Amiens.

WHAT DID ZUNGU SAY?: “Having played against Kylian Mbappe, I know his capabilities and I’m pretty certain after winning the previous (World Cup) edition he is expected to shine again," Zungu told Sundowns' Magazine.

"At Amiens, I played against Paris-Saint Germain and those experiences have helped in my development as a player.

"When it comes to the World Cup, I will be rooting for Senegal," the former Rangers and Vitoria Guimaraes player continued.

“African teams have never won the Fifa World Cup so it would be amazing for the continent if it were to happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both France and Senegal have progressed to the knockout phase of the biggest sporting tournament in the world with Mbappe scoring three times in the group stage.

Senegal are scheduled to take on 1966 World champions England in a Round of 16 encounter on Sunday, while France will face the Group C runners-up on the same day.

The Lions of Teranga are one of the three African teams to have appeared in the quarter-final alongside Cameroon and Ghana, and they will be looking to become the first to reach the semi-finals and final.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR ZUNGU?: The 30-year-old and his Sundowns teammates resumed training on Tuesday as the Tshwane giants prepare for their PSL match against Orlando Pirates on December 31.