Bad news for Moises Caicedo? Chelsea looking at three alternatives after refusing to meet Brighton's £100m asking price

Ritabrata Banerjee
Moises Caicedo Brighton 2022-23Getty
Chelsea have shortlisted three midfield alternatives after refusing to match Brighton's asking price for Moises Caicedo.

  • Chelsea shortlist three midfield alternatives
  • Will not meet Brighton's asking price for Caicedo
  • Gallagher likely to leave Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues continue to remain interested in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer but are reportedly unwilling to match the asking price of £100m (€115m/$128m). The Blues have now shortlisted three midfield alternatives in case they miss out on signing Caicedo, according to the Evening Standard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mauricio Pochettino is willing to sign two midfielders in this transfer window and has his eyes on Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, Southampton's Romeo Lavia and Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Premier League giants are also likely to let Conor Gallagher leave the club with West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing the midfielder.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Mohammed Kudus Ajax 2022-23Getty Images

Romeo Lavia Southampton 2022-23Getty Images

Gabri VeigaGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino's side will next face Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series on July 26 in Atlanta.

