Bad news for Barcelona! Joshua Kimmich has 'no intention' of leaving Bayern Munich and is not in talks with Xavi's side

WHAT HAPPENED? With veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets leaving Barcelona after 18 years at the end of the season, the Blaugrana have a big hole to fill. Xavi has reportedly targeted Kimmich to fill that void, with the Bayern Munich midfielder widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. Some rumours have surfaced regarding his potential departure from Bavaria this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Kimmich is set to stay at Bayern despite these rumours. Respected German football journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed that the German international has absolutely no intention of leaving Bayern Munich, and no contact has been made with Barcelona regarding a potential move.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite their financial problems, it looks to be a busy summer again for the Catalan club. Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan seems to be Xavi's first-choice midfield target, with Ruben Neves also being touted for a move to Spain. Whispers of a potential return for Lionel Messi also won't go away, however, signing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would put further financial strain on the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR KIMMICH AND BARCELONA? The German midfielder is in danger of losing his six-year Bundesliga winning streak as Bayern lost 3-1 at home to RB Leipzig on Saturday, opening the door for Borussia Dortmund to take a two-point lead into the final day of the Bundesliga season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have wrapped up the La Liga title already and are taking in something of a victory lap around Spain as they play out their final two games of the season.