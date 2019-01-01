Babajide's brace inspires Liverpool to English Women's Cup win over Durham

The British-Nigerian born striker inspired the Reds to silence Durham but was not enough to see them in the last eight of the competition

Rinsola Babajide bagged a brace for as they defeated Durham 3-1 in a final Group A fixture of the English Women's Cup.

A brace from Babajide and Naimh Charles' strike in the first half were enough for the Reds to beat Durham at Prenton Park on Wednesday night.

The British-Nigerian born forward broke the deadlock with just nine minutes into the contest before doubling the advantage in the 37th minute and Charles netted the third two minutes to half time.

However, Molly Sharpe pulled one back 13 minutes after the restart for the visitors but her effort could not deny Liverpool their third win in the competition.

Babajide's double means she has now scored three goals in four games in the Women's Cup this season for Liverpool.

Despite the win, Liverpool could not advance to the last eight with nine points as they finished third - one behind quarterfinalists and .

Having returned to winning ways on Wednesday, Babajide will hope to inspire relegation-threatened Victoria Jepson's side to victory when they welcome highflying on Sunday.