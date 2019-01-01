Satiananthan wants Selangor to stop worrying and enjoy playing against JDT

Selangor boss B. Satiananthan remained a composed figure ahead of their first leg semi-final Malaysia Cup match against JDT.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Ahead of 's first leg semi-final match against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), the Red Giants boss B. Satiananthan remained a composed figure when met by Goal on Friday.

His charges have lost both of their matches against the more-fancied Southern Tigers this season, but the exprienced trainer wants them to keep a cool against the favourites in Saturday's match at Larkin.

"...Why worry? [Selangor need to] go there and give our best and match them. If we are lucky, if they are unlucky, we'll get a point (draw). Then we wait for the home leg of the tie, we need 80,000 supporters at the stadium, we'll give it a go. In football anything can happen.

"I know JDT are a good team... but their players are human too and they are beatable. We'll go there to enjoy ourselves while staying disciplined with our tactics and working hard. Even star players have no chance playing against JDT if they don't work hard.

"We have come this far and there's one final step left [before the final match]. If JDT give their 100 per cent, I expect my players to give a 120 percent. Now in the semis, it's not about the money or rewards anymore. Getting to play against the best team in the country and the chance to reach the final should be reward enough. That's all," explained the former Malaysia head coach when met by Goal after conducting training in the morning.

After Saturday's match, the return fixture will be played at the Shah Alam Stadium on October 26. The last time Selangor won away to JDT was all the way back in 2013.

