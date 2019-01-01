Satiananthan threatens to field Selangor U-21 boys in place of apathetic squad members

Red Giants boss B. Satiananthan did not mince his words after his charges were held to a home 1-1 Malaysia Cup draw by PDRM on Sunday.

could only produce a 1-1 draw against PDRM FA in their Group D matchday three encounter, their second consecutive draw at home.

The hosts were made to wait until the 52nd minute to open the scoring, through Sandro da Silva's low strike, but conceded the equaliser cheaply not long after. In the 59th minute, Argzim Redžović headed in a long free kick, with neither side able to add to their tally in the remaining 30 minutes.

Red Giants boss B. Satiananthan did not mince his words, questioning his charges' commitment in the post-match press conference.

"What happened was we dropped two points; we didn't gain one point. We didn't convert the numerous chances we had while they (PDRM) threatened from the few that they had. The rain and pitch condition required us to change our gameplan at the last minute; to keep the ball on either flanks, but we kept losing in the middle.

"And again, we conceded after having gone in front, from a set-piece situation. It was from the same player's mistake, and he and I need to have a sitdown. I've highlighted the situation from which PDRM scored numerous times in team meetings, yet it still happened tonight. I can't reveal who he is, but if he doesn't want to play, he needs to stay at home.

"Two, three of them need a talking-to as well, and maybe to even be sidelined. It'll be tricky due to the injuries, but if I have to bring in President's Cup boys (U-21 players), so be it. These players need to be honest with themselves, and so do I; there are those of them who haven't been giving their 100 per cent," divulged the experienced trainer.

