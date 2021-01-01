Azam FC’s Dube beats Yanga SC’s Mnata to Premier League award

The Zimbabwean star has been feted for the two goals that kept the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ in third position on the 18-team table

Azam FC striker Prince Dube has been voted the best player for the month of May in the Mainland Premier League.

Meanwhile, Azam coach George Lwandamina has also been named the best for the same month.

The Zimbabwean, who signed for the Jangwani giants at the start of the season, scooped the gong after beating Yanga SC goalkeeper Metacha Mnata and Kagera Sugar striker Erick Mwijage during the votes by coaches in the top-flight.

What has been said?

“Azam striker Prince Dube has been named the best player for the month of May while coach George Lwandamina has scooped the same award for the coach’s category,” read a statement from the Tanzania Premier League Board and obtained by Goal.

During the month, Dube contributed significantly to Azam’s good run in the league after he managed to score two goals and also chipped in with an assist, with the team playing two matches and winning both.

This is the second time for Dube to win the award, the first being in September last year while in April, he made it to the final shortlist of three players but lost to Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama.

On his part, Lwandamina who joined Azam to replace the fired Romanian coach Aristica Cioaba, grabbed the award after guiding the team to two wins – 2-1 against KMC FC and 2-0 against Biashara United – which saw them stay in third position on the 18-team table.

The Zambian coach faced a stiff challenge from Kenyan coach Francis Baraza of Kagera Sugar and Abdallah Mohamed of JKT Tanzania.

Who are the past winners?

Some of the players to have won the award so far this season include Dube (September), Mukoko Tonombe of Yanga SC (October), John Bocco of Simba (November), Saido Ntibazonkiza of Yanga (December), Deogratius Mafie of Biashara United (January), Anuary Jabir of Dodoma Jiji (February), Luis Miquissone of Simba (March) and Chama of Simba (April).

Coaches who have won the gong include Cioaba of Azam (September), Cedric Kaze formerly at Yanga (October), Charles Mkwasa of Ruvu Shooting (November), Kaze of Yanga (December), Baraza while at Biashara (January), Zuberi Katwila of Ihefu FC (February), Mohammed Badru of Gwambina FC (March) and Didier Gomes Da Rosa of Simba (April).