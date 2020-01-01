Azam FC's Cioaba named the best coach for January

The Ice Cream makers coach has been voted the best for the month of January beating Sven Vandenbroeck of Simba SC

Azam FC coach Aristica Cioaba has scooped the award in the Mainland for the month of January.

The Premier League Board (TPLB) through the Awards Committee has also picked KMC player Sadallah Lipangile as the best player for the same month.

According to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Communications Officer, Clifford Ndimbo, the duo won based on their impressive run at their respective clubs in the month of January.

More teams

The Azam coach outshone Sven Vandenbroeck of Simba SC and Polisi Tanzania’s Malale Hamsini in the race for the January award.

In the five most recent matches under Cioba, Azam have won four times while drawing once to remain unbeaten. They first drew 1-1 with Mtibwa Sugar before beating Mwadui1-0, Young Africans 1-0, and KMC 2-0 before sinking Singida United 2-1.

The winner of the Player of the Month award receives a trophy and 1m/- cash prize from the league's main sponsor Vodacom Tanzania and as well a decoder from the league co-sponsor Azam TV.

For winning the award Cioba will be awarded 1m/- by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB).

To win the award, the KMC player saw off a challenge from Simba SC striker Hassan Dilunga and Azam FC defender Nicholas Wadada, who were also nominated to vie for the award.

Article continues below

KMC who are placed 15th in the league table standings have fetched 20 points after playing 20 games.

In January Lipangile scored four goals for his team. He netted a brace in their team’s away win over Singida United and scored the same when KMC clobbered Mtibwa Sugar in Dar es Salaam.

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata won the December award while the coach’s honour went to the then Young Africans (Yanga SC) caretaker Boniface Mkwasa.