Azam FC will have a good tactical approach against Coastal Union - Cioaba

The Romanian states his team has prepared well to ensure they win this weekend

Azam FC coach Aristica Cioaba has stated tactical brilliance will be needed for his team to beat Coastal Union.

The two teams are set to play on Saturday in the Mainland League with the champions aiming at getting maximum points to stay closer to runaway leaders Simba SC. The tactician is expecting a tough game but states his charges are prepared to get a positive outcome.

"It will be a tough game which needs a good tactical approach," Cioaba told Mwanaspoti.

"Coastal is a fine team and have been posting good results in the league. I understand how they play but we have prepared well to ensure we stop them. All we are going for is nothing less than maximum points and I believe we will get them," he added.

Every player is fit and ready for the game which gives the technical bench an opportunity to go for the best possible squad.

"Currently we have no injuries meaning we have about two teams from which we can select from," Azam's Media Liason Officer revealed.

"It is a plus for coach Cioaba who will go for the best to help us get a win on Saturday."

In another league assignment, 27-time champions Yanga SC will play Lipuli FC.