Azam FC will aim for revenge during FA Cup meeting - Simba SC's Vandenbroeck

The two local giants have been paired for the quarter-final match which will be played toward the end of June

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck believes Azam FC will be eager to revenge their previous double loss when they meet in the quarter-finals.

Simba landed the FA Cup defending champions after beating them twice in the Vodacom (VPL) and in the Mapinduzi Cup semi-final tie earlier this year.

“It is going to be a tough match where they will also be seeking for revenge against us,” Vandenbroeck told the club's website .

“They are a good team as we are but we defeated them twice, in the previous matches before and so they will be eager for revenge.”

The winner between Yanga SC and Kagera Sugar, the other two quarter-final participants, will play the winner between Simba and Azam.

Vandenbroeck says he will comment on a probable Yanga versus Simba tie when the two sides book their slots in the next phase of the domestic competition.

“For now, I cannot talk about anything concerning the Yanga match,” stated the Belgian coach.

“Let us wait until when we qualify for the semi-final and Yanga do too because that will be a perfect opportunity for me to talk about them.”

Vandenbroeck lost his first-ever Kariakoo Derby when Simba went down to a 1-0 loss in Dar es Salaam against their mainland archrivals.

Meanwhile, Vandenbroeck has revealed their key foreign players in Francis Kahata and Clatous Chama will join the rest in the coming days.

Chama is in Zambia while Kahata, who has already confirmed his travel plans back to , were holed up in their own countries following travel restrictions placed in the containment against the coronavirus.

“We are expecting to see [Francis] Kahata and [Clatous] Chama at our training base from next week but for [Sharaf] Shiboub it is not clear when he will return for sure,” added Vandenbroeck .

“The government of South Sudan has not relaxed their lockdown restrictions for now so it will be hard to expect him soon like Kahata and Chama.”

Rwandan international Meddie Kagere has already touched base ready for action.

Simba have been doing their joint training sessions at the Mo Simba Arena in Bunju in preparation for June 13's VPL resumption.

“We are doing just a training session a day as we try to get the players' bodies ready for action. From next week we will enter into the second phase of training,” the coach concluded.

“The players are in the right shape and they are going on well with the exercises.”

Simba lead their rivals with 71 points.