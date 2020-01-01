Azam FC welcome government decision for clubs to sign 10 foreigners

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ become the first team in top-flight to support government decision for clubs to sign 10 foreign players

Azam FC have welcomed the latest move by the Tanzanian government for clubs in Mainland to continue signing 10 players from a foreign land.

On Tuesday, Minister for Information, Culture, Artists, and Sports Dr. Harrion Mwakyembe confirmed the majority of clubs wished for the quota-rule to remain the same rather than reducing it by half hence the decision to uphold the same.

“Clubs can continue signing up to 10 foreign players to strengthen their teams,” Mwakyembe told reporters.

More teams

“We had to involve others before reaching the decision and carried out a poll where 977 people participated.

“809 voted in favour of allowing teams to sign up to 10 foreign players and we have no problem with it. Only that the ministry has recommended that those foreign players should learn the Swahili language.”

Azam, who have already signed five new players so far this window, have become the first club in the top-flight to support the move by the government with CEO Abdulkarim Amin ‘Popat’ terming it as good news.

“It is a great decision, otherwise, the clubs to have been affected if the government chose to trim the number could be us (Azam), Simba SC, and Young Africans (Yanga SC) because we have more foreign-based players,” Amin is quoted by Daily News.

“We have received the decision wholeheartedly and we thank the government for listening to opinions made by football fans in the country.

“Until now, most countries have not yet opened up their borders that is the setback we are facing to finish the deals but soon, everything will be done.”

On making the decision, the minister also opined on the quality of the players to be signed by teams in the country.

“It will be good if players signed are of good quality and of exceptional talent,” Mwakyembe continued.

Article continues below

“If possible, we should have players from countries ranked below 50 in Fifa rankings joining the teams; this is just an opinion and not a law.”

The Board of Sports will continue regulating the imports made by the teams in the Mainland League and other divisions in the country.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) picked September 9 as the date to kick off the 2020-21 Mainland Premier League campaign.