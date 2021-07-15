Azam FC vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
After being crowned Mainland Premier League champions for the fourth season in a row, Simba SC will be keen to end the season on high when they face Azam FC on Thursday.
The Msimbazi giants have already retained their title after beating Coastal Union 2-0 on Sunday to reach 79 points, nine ahead of second-placed and rivals Yanga SC, and they will be playing for pride against the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.
|Game
|Azam FC vs Simba SC
|Date
|Thursday, July 15, 2021
|Time
|19:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside (Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Azam FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Mathias Kigonya, David Mapigano, and Benedict Haule.
|Defenders
|Emmanuel Charles, Norvatus Dismas, Aggrey Morris, Nicholas Wadada, Yakubu Mohamed, Daniel Amoah, Abdul Omary, Bruce Kangwa, and Pascal Msundo.
|Midfielders
|Awesu Awesu, Mudathir Abbas, Frank Domayo, and Ally Niyonzima, and Salum Abubakar.
|Forwards
|Ayoub Lyanga, Iddy Nado, Prince Dube, Obrey Chirwa,Platini Mionzinzi, Richard Djo Never Tigere, and Alain Akono.
Azam FC assistant coach Vivian Bahata has confirmed they will miss the services of their lead striker Prince Dube and midfielder Salum Abubakar against the Wekundu wa Msimbazi.
“Dube has not recovered yet and we will not rush him to face Simba,” Bahati told Goal. “We had hoped he will make the team but unfortunately he is not fit enough.”
Probable XI for Azam FC: Kigonya, Wadada, Kangwa, Morris, Amoah, Raphael, Lyanga, Mudathir, Chirwa, Monzinzi, Akono.
|Position
|Simba SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya.
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed.
|Midfielders
|Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga.
|Forwards
|Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, and Meddie Kagere.
Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has confirmed he will rotate his squad now that they have retained the title and will shift focus to the FA Cup final.
The Msimbazi giants will face Yanga in the final set for Kigoma and with the French tactician targeting to seal a double this season, most of his key players could miss the clash against Azam.
“I have a huge squad to pick from and I can confirm most of my key players will definitely be rested against Azam because we have a huge game coming up against Yanga,” Da Rosa told Goal.
Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Onyango, Kapombe, Wawa, Hussein, Lwanga, Bwalya, Mzamiru, Bocco, Mugalu, Miquissone.
Match Preview
Azam drew 0-0 against Namungo FC in their last league assignment while Simba beat Coastal Union 2-0 courtesy of goals from John Bocco and Chris Mugalu to retain the title.
In the first round meeting, Simba were forced to come back from a goal down to force a 2-2 draw while last season, Simba won both matches – 1-0 at home and then 3-2 away.
In the 2019 season, Simba won the first meeting 3-1 before they battled to a 0-0 draw in the return fixture while Simba won their first duel 1-0 before Azam picked their first and only win against Simba in the return match 2-1.
While Simba have won the title already with 79 points from 32 matches, Azam are lying third on the 18-team table with 64 points from 34 matches.