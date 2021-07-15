Azam FC vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be keen to maintain their winning run when they travel to face the ‘Ice-cream Makers’

After being crowned Mainland Premier League champions for the fourth season in a row, Simba SC will be keen to end the season on high when they face Azam FC on Thursday.

The Msimbazi giants have already retained their title after beating Coastal Union 2-0 on Sunday to reach 79 points, nine ahead of second-placed and rivals Yanga SC, and they will be playing for pride against the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Game Azam FC vs Simba SC Date Thursday, July 15, 2021 Time 19:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside (Tanzania) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Azam FC squad Goalkeepers Mathias Kigonya, David Mapigano, and Benedict Haule. Defenders Emmanuel Charles, Norvatus Dismas, Aggrey Morris, Nicholas Wadada, Yakubu Mohamed, Daniel Amoah, Abdul Omary, Bruce Kangwa, and Pascal Msundo. Midfielders Awesu Awesu, Mudathir Abbas, Frank Domayo, and Ally Niyonzima, and Salum Abubakar. Forwards Ayoub Lyanga, Iddy Nado, Prince Dube, Obrey Chirwa,Platini Mionzinzi, Richard Djo Never Tigere, and Alain Akono.

Azam FC assistant coach Vivian Bahata has confirmed they will miss the services of their lead striker Prince Dube and midfielder Salum Abubakar against the Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

“Dube has not recovered yet and we will not rush him to face Simba,” Bahati told Goal. “We had hoped he will make the team but unfortunately he is not fit enough.”

Probable XI for Azam FC: Kigonya, Wadada, Kangwa, Morris, Amoah, Raphael, Lyanga, Mudathir, Chirwa, Monzinzi, Akono.

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed. Midfielders Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga. Forwards Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, and Meddie Kagere.

Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has confirmed he will rotate his squad now that they have retained the title and will shift focus to the FA Cup final.

The Msimbazi giants will face Yanga in the final set for Kigoma and with the French tactician targeting to seal a double this season, most of his key players could miss the clash against Azam.

“I have a huge squad to pick from and I can confirm most of my key players will definitely be rested against Azam because we have a huge game coming up against Yanga,” Da Rosa told Goal.

Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Onyango, Kapombe, Wawa, Hussein, Lwanga, Bwalya, Mzamiru, Bocco, Mugalu, Miquissone.