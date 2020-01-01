Azam FC to shift top-flight matches to Chamazi Complex after break

The Ice-Cream makers have confirmed they will have their venue ready to host their remaining matches in the Mainland league

Azam FC have stated they will move their remaining Mainland matches to Chamazi Complex after the venue underwent renovation.

Azam were forced to move some of their top-flight home games to Uhuru Stadium and the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam respectively to pave way for the upgrading works of the pitch which involved total removal of the artificial pitch and replaced it with a new one.

However, the club's Communication Officer Thabith Zakaria has revealed they have minor work still remaining but was sure they will play their remaining matches at the venue.

“At the moment, constructors are just finishing up some of the minor works but the big part of it has already been done and once they finish, the stadium will be fit to be reopened,” Zakaria is quoted by Daily News.

He, therefore, asked for an apology from the club's fans residing in Dar es Salaam for the inconveniences caused as a result of the venue changes while thanking them for exercising patience throughout such a difficult period.

“There are some problems which we encountered after switching the arena like an untimely change of starting time of our league fixtures which gave the players a tough time to cope with but that will soon be the issue of the past,” Zakaria continued.

Azam FC are among the stable teams in the country with a strong financial base that saw them build their own turf from where their home games are played except when they host Simba SC or Young Africans (Yanga SC) as they usually shift to the giant National Stadium.

As it stands, the Ice-cream makers remain glued to second place on the league table with 54 points after 28 games and have since vowed to fight to the end in chase of this season's silverware.