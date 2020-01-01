Azam FC target consistency after fifth straight league win

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ have set a target of winning all their matches as they aim to win the title

Azam FC have maintained their main aim is to win all their matches in the Mainland .

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ registered their fifth straight league win from the same number of matches on Sunday after they beat a stubborn Kagera Sugar 4-2 to return to the top of the table.

The team’s Information Officer Thabit Zakaria has now revealed that their target this season is to keep their winning run going so that they can lift the crown at the end of the season.

“So far so good,” Zakaria is quoted by Sokaletu. “For us to achieve our targets, we must keep winning our matches, we must maintain consistency until the end of the season.

“The biggest thing in league matches is to get three points from every single match you play, we have achieved to get maximum points from the five matches played so far, and it is a good run which we want to keep going.

“The players are also very aware that the fans want to see the team winning matches and that is why they are supporting them, the players also want to win matches because they know at the end of the season, they can win silverware so that is why they are giving their all when in the field of play.”

Against Kagera, striker Prince Dube continued with his exploits as he was involved in three Azam FC goals. Dube scored the opener after a good pass from Obrey Chirwa, but the Sugar Millers levelled matters in the 32nd minute when Mudathir Yahya committed a foul at the edge of the 18-yard area and David Luhende rose for the occasion and managed to beat the wall and goalkeeper David Mapigano.

It was the first time the 2014 champions were conceding this season, having kept four clean sheets in four matches.

Chirwa then put Azam ahead once again after the resumption, however, the Sugar Belt side was not going down without a fight and they pushed for a leveller which came in the 49th minute through Yusuf Mhilu.

In the 51st minute, Bruce Kangwa left his markers for dead, entered the danger zone before cutting the ball back for Richard Djodi to direct it on target to make it 3-2 in favour of the former champions.

Dube completed his brace in the 87th minute when he headed in a cross by Iddi Nado. It was his fifth goal in as many matches.

The result means Azam are leading the table with 15 points from five matches, while Simba SC come second with two points less, same as Yanga who are third owing to their inferior goal difference.