Azam FC surrender second spot to Yanga SC after Biashara United stalemate

Timu ya Wananchi are now move behind Simba SC after they came from behind to beat Ndanda FC

Azam FC surrendered second place to Yanga SC after drawing 1-1 against Bashara United on Saturday.

Yanga have been fighting hard to overtake their Mainland rivals and their dream have been achieved courtesy of their own 3-2 win against Ndanda FC and Azam's failure to pick up maximum points away from home.

Azam were indeed headed for a slim win when Frank Domayo scored in the second minute of the second half but conceded a goal in the fourth minute of added time. Gershon Kabeja scored to ensure Azam will go back home with only a point from the encounter.

Alliance FC were victors in their respective tie against Coastal Union. Martine Kiggi scored the all-important goal for the hosts in the 47th minute.

Kagera Sugar fought to share the points against Kinondoni Municipal Council FC in Bukoba. Abdul Hassan was KMC's scorer in the 22nd minute but the Sugar Millers fought to ensure they got a point at home when their top scorer, Yusuf Mhilu, struck five minutes before the end of the first half.

Another one 1-1 was registered from the Ruvu Shooting vs Namungo FC tie. Abeid Athuman scored for Namungo in the 16th minute before Ruvu Shooting equalized on the half-hour mark via William Patrick.

The draw will see Namungo remain fourth with 56 points while Ruvu Shooting have 42 points, level with Prisons, who will be in action against defending champions Simba SC in Mbeya on Sunday.

Mbeya City, who saw the government ban their fans from attending their home matches on Friday, emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline against JKT Tanzania.

Peter Mapunda broke the deadlock in the 37th minute before Patson Shigala added the second one in the second minute of added time.

Mbeya bounced back after they had been defeated at home by Simba in their previous mid-week clash at Sokoine Stadium.

Finally, Lipuli FC defeated bottom-placed Singida United 3-2. Daluesh Saliboko, via a penalty, broke the deadlock in favour of Lipuli in the 32nd minute and added the second goal a minute later.

Joseph Ntamack scored the third goal in the 57th minute as Stephen Sey's brace earned in the 35th and 41st minutes were not enough to secure at least a point for Singida United.