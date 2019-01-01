Azam FC striker Ngoma: My place is not on the bench

The Zimbabwean forward is confident of winning his place in Azam's first team soon

Azam FC striker Donald Ngoma is confident of finding his way back to the club's starting line-up.

The attacker has not been involved in Azam's latest games in all competitions. The 29-year old says there is no cause for alarm, it is still early and the Zimbabwean is adamant he has a place in coach Etienne Ndayiragije's plans.

"I have not started recent matches which my club [Azam] has played, but it does not worry me at all," Ngoma told Mwanaspoti .

"There are still many competitions for us and the season has just started as well. I am confident of my ability and potential and it is just a matter of time before I get back to the starting team.

"At Azam, my place is not on the bench, but on the pitch and it is the main reason why I will fight harder to get my position in the team. To achieve my target, I have to adapt to coach Ndayiragije's tactics in matches."

Ngoma has also revealed Azam will be aiming at winning at home against Zimbabwe's Triangle United in the Caf Confederation Cup to stand a chance of making it to the next round.

"We [Azam] have a good record at home against foreign sides and we believe we will get a win against them [Triangle]. By doing so, we will be in a better position of advancing to the next stage.

"All we need are proper preparations and enough support from the fans to make it past Triangle," he concluded.

Azam eliminated Ethiopian side Fasil Kenema after an aggregate 3-2 win to make it to the next preliminary round.