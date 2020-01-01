Azam FC set target of winning at least one trophy in 2020-21 season

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have revealed their intentions of ending the season with at least one major trophy

Azam FC have set a target of winning at least one major trophy by the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have enjoyed a good start to the current Mainland campaign as they are perched at the top of the league table with a maximum 15 points from five matches played.

With the team also set to take part in the domestic cup, information officer Thabit Zakaria has maintained that they are targeting to end the season with silverware.

“We want to make sure that this season we at least end it with a trophy, one major trophy will be good for the team and the fans,” Zakaria is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We are in a battle now; the boys have shown they can fight with how they have started the campaign in the league but we have also told them that a major trophy will be necessary for the team to lift this season.”

In a previous interview, Zakaria revealed their main aim is to win all their matches in the Mainland Premier League.

“So far so good,” Zakaria is quoted by Sokaletu. “For us to achieve our targets, we must keep winning our matches, we must maintain consistency until the end of the season.

“The biggest thing in league matches is to get three points from every single match you play, we have achieved to get maximum points from the five matches played so far, and it is a good run which we want to keep going.

“The players are also very aware that the fans want to see the team winning matches and that is why they are supporting them, the players also want to win matches because they know at the end of the season, they can win silverware so that is why they are giving their all when in the field of play.”

Against Kagera, striker Prince Dube scored the opener after a good pass from Obrey Chirwa, but the Sugar Millers levelled matters in the 32nd minute when Mudathir Yahya committed a foul at the edge of the 18-yard area, and David Luhende rose to the occasion and managed to beat the wall and goalkeeper David Mapigano.

It was the first time the 2014 champions conceded this season, having kept four clean sheets in four matches.

Chirwa then put Azam ahead once again after the resumption, however, the Sugar Belt side was not going down without a fight and they pushed for a leveller which came in the 49th minute through Yusuf Mhilu.

In the 51st minute, Bruce Kangwa left his markers for dead, entered the danger zone before cutting the ball back for Richard Djodi to direct it on target to make it 3-2 in favour of the former champions.

Dube completed his brace in the 87th minute when he headed in a cross by Iddi Nado. It was his fifth goal in as many matches.

The result means Azam are leading the table, while Simba SC come second with two points fewer, the same as Yanga, who are third owing to their inferior goal difference.