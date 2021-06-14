Azam FC reveal why they signed Manyama from Ruvu Shooting

The Ice-cream Makers recently sealed a three-year deal with the Taifa Stars left-footed star as they beefed up their squad for the new season

Azam FC have come out to defend their decision to sign defender Edward Manyama from Mainland Premier League side Ruvu Shooting.

Three days ago, the Ice-Cream Makers had announced the signing of the Taifa Stars left-back after he penned a three-year contract and he will play for the team in the new 2021-22 season.

While there were reports that Azam rivals Simba SC and Yanga SC were also interested in his services, the Chamazi-based club through their Chief Executive Officer Abdulkarim Amin ‘Popat’ has explained the reason they signed the player is that he has proven on several instances that he is a good player even before joining Ruvu Shooting from Namungo FC.

What has been said?

“While at Namungo, he helped them to reach the finals of Azam Sports Federation Cup last season, and after his switch to Ruvu Shooting, he maintained his consistency,” Amin said as quoted by Daily News.

Amin has further explained Azam are in the market for more signings as recommended by head coach George Lwandamina as they are targeting to build a formidable squad for local and Caf competitions.

“There are some positions which the coach has proposed to be covered by foreign players and as the management; we want to do our part to make sure that his needs are fulfilled,” Amin continued.

"If there are requirements to sign domestic players, the coach will brief us to see what we can do.”

What did Simba say on Manyama?

In a recent interview with Goal, Simba official Barbara Gonzalez openly dismissed claims they were in the race to sign Manyama before Azam got his services.

“Manyama who?” Gonzalez posed a question to Goal when asked whether Simba had tabled a bid to sign the player.

“Simba did not have any plans to sign Edward [Manyama], if we were really interested then we could have talked to his club immediately after we played against them, but I want to put it clear that he was not part of our targets and if I give you the list from the coach [for new players to sign], even his name is not there.”

Manyama, who has managed only one cap for the Taifa Stars, has also featured for several teams in the Mainland League including JKT Ruvu Stars, Namungo, and Yanga.