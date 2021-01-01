Azam FC reveal injury updates for key players Zayd and Dube

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have delivered positive news on their injured players as they prepare to resume training for their next league fixture

The management of Azam FC has become increasingly optimistic after medical reports from the team’s doctors made it clear the two injured stars Yahya Zayd and Prince Dube are expected to return to action early next week.

The stars are the only casualties missing in Azam’s squad after Zayd suffered a shoulder injury in the Mainland Premier League game against Mbeya City and had to stay out of the field for six weeks.

Meanwhile, Dube, who is the team’s top scorer currently with nine goals, is suffering from a thigh muscle injury, which he picked during the game against Mwadui FC and was required to stay out of action for two weeks.

However, the club’s Head of Information and Communication Zakaria Thabit has given some positive news about the two players insisting they might return to action soon than earlier expected.

“We have received medical information from our doctors about our two injured players Dube and Zayd,” Thabit explained as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“The good news is the two stars are doing well and are expected to start light training next week earlier than expected, and we hope when the team resumes training from the break they will be ready to join their teammates in preparation for our next league games.”

The injury to Dube against Mwadui was the second time Azam have lost the Zimbabwean forward to injury, the first one coming at the end of the first round of the league when he injured his left arm during their match against rivals Yanga SC.

The injury forced Azam to seek further treatment outside Tanzania with the striker travelling to South Africa where he underwent successful surgery in Cape Town to fix a broken ulnar bone on his left forearm.

The injury forced the player to stay out of action for six weeks and at that time, he had already managed to score six goals in the league.

Azam are currently placed third on the table with 41 points from 23 matches, 10 points adrift table-toppers Yanga SC, who have 50 points while champions Simba are second on 45 points but they have played four fewer matches.