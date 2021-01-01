Azam FC ready to compete and fight against Simba SC – Amin

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ are confident they have done enough research to deal with the reigning champions on Sunday

Azam FC have explained they have prepared well to come up against Simba SC in their Mainland Premier League match on Sunday.

The two teams will face off at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ through their Chief Executive Officer CEO) Abdulkarim Amin believes they have done enough preparation to face the reigning champions.

“It’s true, we are going to play a big match against Simba but we have had good preparations to make sure we get something tangible from the game,” Amin said as quoted by Daily News.

"We have played several friendly matches and lately, we had a good International friendly encounter versus TP Mazembe [1-1] which gave the coach a good test of his current squad prior to facing Simba.

“I have not said that we will win the match but rather we are going to compete and the good judge will be the normal 90 minutes of play. What is remaining now is the work rate of players and the technical bench.

“The management of the club has finished its work. The coach [George Lwandamina] requested the team to remain in Zanzibar for an extra 10 days after the Mapinduzi Cup to play friendly encounters, we conceded that.

“After returning to the Mainland, we played a friendly match against KMC which we won, and later we convinced TP Mazembe to play with us. In such doing, the management has nothing more to do since we have played our part and the remaining portion is for the team to execute their role.”

Azam will be boosted with the return of striker Prince Dube, who missed at least six matches from the first round after he picked an injury that needed an operation in South Africa.

The Zimbabwean striker has already returned and featured in a couple of friendly matches to gauge his fitness.

In the last meeting between the two sides, Simba managed a double over them, winning the first round tie 1-0 win before winning the second meeting 3-2.

In short, Azam are yet to beat Simba in their last four meetings, with the last time they won against them being the 2018 season when they emerged 2-1 winners.