Azam FC raise complaint to TPLB regarding officiating in draw vs Yanga SC

The Chamazi-based side claim they were denied two legitimate goals and a penalty in their game against Wananchi

Mainland League side Azam FC have lodged an official complaint to the Tanzanian Board (TPLB) against the three officials who were in charge of their game away to Yanga SC.

In the match that ended in a goalless draw, Heri Sasii was the centre referee with Mbaraka Haule and Soud Lila assisting him. According to Azam, the trio made some grave mistakes - a denied penalty for either side and two legit goals flagged for offside.

"We have written to the board regarding the officiating witnessed on Sunday in a league game away to Yanga SC," read the letter to the TPLB and obtained by Goal.

"Azam were denied a legit goal scored by Abdallah Kheri who converted an Iddi Selemani cross with the officials arguing the former was in an offside position which is not true.

"The same happened in the 47th minute, this time around Never Tigere converting a Richard Djodi pass, but again the assistant referee flagged the goal scorer for offside which again was not the case.

"With 15 minutes to go, our defender Nicholas Wadada was fouled in the danger zone and we expected the referee to award [Azam] a penalty. To our dismay, the referee waved play-on and the opportunity was lost."

The champions have now urged the Board to consider their complaint and take the necessary action.

"We are writing this letter asking for an investigation in the aforementioned matter and action to be taken to those responsible," the letter continued.

"This is not the first time such incidents are happening against Azam; we believe the Board will find a lasting solution."

Wadada was again the centre of attention in the 70th minute when he appeared to foul David Molinga in the danger zone but the referee chose to ignore the incident.

Azam custodian Benedict Haule, who was deputising for Ghanaian Razak Abalora, was the hero for the visitors after making several saves including in two one-on-one situations to deny David Molinga and Patrick Sibomana.

He was commanding and bailed out his defenders on numerous occasions to ensure his side got at least a point.

"Even when we had taken a break owing to Covid-19, I continued practising harder to remain fit because I knew the league was still on," the custodian told reporters after the match.

"My main aim was to remain as fit as possible in that I could help my team when the chance comes my way.

"Goalkeeping department is a critical department; when your competitor gets a chance and proves his worth, then you will have to wait longer. So when my chance came, I had to prove my worth and show I am capable of stepping in.

"I believe I did enough to convince the technical bench my services can be depended on."