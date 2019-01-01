Azam FC move third with win against Polisi Tanzania

A first-half strike by Zimbabwean attacker Obrey Chirwa handed the visitors maximum points in their final match in 2019

Azam FC moved third in the Mainland League table after their 1-0 win against Polisi Tanzania.

The FA champions needed maximum points to replace Yanga SC who had occupied the position after defeating Tanzania Prisons 2-0 last week. The lone goal for the visitors came in the ninth minute courtesy of Obrey Chirwa.

Chirwa was left unmarked in the 12-yard area and managed to head in a cross from the left that turned out to be the winner. It was a welcome response after their 1-0 loss to Coastal Union on Thursday last week.

The 25-year old Zimbabwean has explained the reason behind the improved performance on Sunday away against the tough Polisi side.

"We had to increase our tempo and push together as a team to ensure we get a win," Chirwa told reporters after the match.

"Against Coastal Union, we made an avoidable mistake and they punished us, and we had to step up. I am happy to have scored the goal which helped us win the game and we will work even harder to continue posting positive results consistently."

Simba SC top the table with 31 points followed by Kagera Sugar who have 24, one more than Azam SC.

Kinondoni MC, Mbeya City, Ndanda and Singida United occupy the last four positions on the table.