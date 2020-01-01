Azam FC lose ground in VPL title race after draw against Ndanda SC

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are now clear with 14 points at the top after the conclusion of midweek action on Wednesday

The gap between Azam FC and Simba SC at the top of the Vodacom (VPL) has widened after Matchday 23 action.

Azam dropped two points after they were forced to a 1-1 draw by Ndanda SC on Wednesday and they are now 14 points behind league leaders and reigning champions Simba who have 59 points.

Ndanda SC took a 10th-minute lead when Vitalisy Mayanga headed to shock their visitors but Azam fought and got an equalizer in the 79th minute courtesy of Andrew Shimchimba.

The result means Ndanda are 15th with 23 points.

Alliance FC picked up a healthy win after dispatching Mwadui FC 4-1 in their respective tie. In-form David Richard scored a hat-trick and Sameer Vincent scored the other one. Joseph Otu scored the only goal for Mwadui.

Richard scored his goals in the fifth, 18th and in the 83rd minute while Vincent got his own in the 80th minute.

Mwadui's scored in the 23th minute to deny Alliance a clean sheet at home.

Alliance moved to 13th place and have 28 points courtesy of the win while Mwadui will remain in the relegation zone in 19th place with just 19 points.

Finally, Prisons and Mtibwa Sugar fought to a goalless draw at Dodoma Stadium. The stalemate helped Wanajela hit the 30th point mark and they are 11th on the table while The Sugar Millers are 14th with 24 points.