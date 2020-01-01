Azam FC in trouble as seven players could miss return of Mainland league

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have confirmed they are having difficulty to reach out to their players and coaches in foreign countries

Azam FC have confessed they will resume the Mainland without seven of their foreign players and coaches.

The Tanzanian top-flight was finally given the green light to resume by President John Pombe Magufuli after it was halted in mid-March, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the country opening their international airport, which had been closed during the lockdown period, Azam have admitted they are having difficulties reaching their players and coaches, who left the country immediately after the league was stopped.

According to the club’s information officer Thabit Zakaria, they will be forced to use the players they have in the camp when the season resumes.

“We are unable to facilitate the travel logistics for our players who are in , , and Zimbabwe due to lockdowns imposed by these countries as such, international air transport are still prohibited,” Zakaria is quoted by Daily News.

“This means if the top-flight league restarts soon, we will not have them on board hence we will have to use the available players. Even our head coach, Aristica Cioaba, who is in Romania, cannot return back in time.

“We have managed to initiate the return of the assistant coach Vivier Bahati from Burundi on Sunday, who will travel by road as a result of air transport restrictions in his country…when he will reach soil preferably in Kigoma, he will then board a plane.

“Bahati will then act as the Head Coach upon league resumption but he will be getting directives from Cioaba.”

The players missing from Azam training include Ghanaian trio Razack Abalora, Daniel Amoa and Yacub Mohamed, one player from Uganda, Nicholas Wadada, and three players from Zimbabwe - Never Tigere, Bruce Kangwa, and Donald Ngoma.

While Azam are struggling with their players abroad, table-toppers Simba SC confirmed on Saturday they had reached out to their four foreign players and they will be arriving in Tanzania on Monday.

The club’s CEO Senzo Mbatha revealed the four - Meddie Kagere (Rwanda), Clatous Chama (Zambia), Francis Kahata ( ), and Sharaf Shiboub (Sudan) – will be available for the first training session on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the government through the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe confirmed a maximum of 12 fans will be allowed into the stadium to support their teams.

Mwakyembe further stated each team will need to have all players, including the substitutes and technical bench members, sent for thorough testing before getting onto the field of play.