Azam FC go above Simba SC with Mtibwa Sugar win, JKT Tanzania condemn Mwadui FC

The actions are part of the first matches that have been played after a 14-day break to honour the late President Pombe Magufuli

Azam FC picked up a 2-0 win over Mtibwa Sugar in a Mainland Premier League contest at the Chamazi Sports Complex on Friday.

Prince Dube scored the two goals to ensure the home side picked up their third win in five games as coach George Lwandamina continues to consolidate the former champions.

Dube - who battled with a knee injury and recovered after surgery in South Africa - scored for the Ice Makers in the eighth minute from the penalty spot after Mudathir Yahya had been brought down.

The score remained 1-0 in favour of the former Premier League champions for the remainder of the first half as they were the outright dominant side.

Dube earned his brace after finding the back of the net in the 86th minute. The Zimbabwean has now scored 10 goals and is atop the scorers' chart despite missing a number of games after he was sidelined by injuries on two ocassions.

Azam are now second, a point above Simba SC, who are competing in the Caf Champions League on Friday, although they have played five more games than the reigning champions.

Mtibwa Sugar, who are without a win in the last five games, are 15th after six wins, six draws and 11 losses, a run of results that has seen them garner 24 points.

Meanwhile, JKT Tanzania picked up a 3-1 win over Mwadui FC at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma. Daniel Lyanga scored twice in quick succession to hand the home side a 2-0 lead after finding the back of the net in 12th and in the 14th minute.

Feisal Rajabu halved the deficit in for Mwadui in the 44th minute through a successful conversion of a penalty. Edson Katanga scored in the 67th minute to hand JKT Tanzania the eventual win.

After 25 games, JKT Tanzania are 12th with 27 points after seven wins, six draws whereas they have been on the losing end on 12 occasions.

On the other hand, Mwadui will spend time at the bottom of the 18-table team as they have claimed just one win in the last five games. Overall, they have won four games, drew in the same number of ties and lost 17 encounters.

Finally, at Karume Stadium in Mara, Biashara United and Polisi Tanzania shared the points from a 1-1 draw.

Gerald Mdamu scored for Polisi Tanzania in the 66th minute before Tariq Simba equalised in the 74th minute for the hosts.

Biashara United are fourth with 40 points after 24 games and have won two of the last five games, where two draws and a loss has also been recorded.

On the other hand, Polisi Tanzania are eighth with 31 points. They have drawn in four out of five previous games and picked up maximum points in the other encounter.