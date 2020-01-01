Azam FC fail to reduce gap with Simba SC after Tanzania Prisons draw

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will remain ahead of their rivals with a 12 after the latest stalemate by their closest rivals

Second-placed Azam FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Prisons in a Vodacom tie on Wednesday.

Azam failed to narrow their gap with Simba SC to at least 12 points even after taking a 45th-minute lead through Obrey Chirwa. They conceded in the fourth minute of added time of the second half when Jumanne Elifadhili scored for the visitors to ensure the tie ended in a stalemate.

Azam will remain second with 38 points while Tanzania Prisons are seventh with 31 points.

Mbeya City failed to make their home advantage count as they went down 1-0 against KMC FC. The visitors got the only goal which separated the sides in just four minutes before the full-time whistle.

Ndanda SC emerged victorious in their match against Mbao FC with Vitalisy getting on the scoresheet once more. Vitalisy broke the deadlock in the third minute before Hussein Juvu struck twice in the 68th and 88th minutes to hand the hosts the win.

Lusajo had scored an all-important goal for Ndanda in their previous 1-0 win over Alliance FC.

Namungo FC were held to a 1-1 draw against Alliance FC in another match. Namungo's Reliants Lusajo scored in the 33rd minute but the lead was cancelled by Zabona Hamisi in the 77th minute.

Biashara United emerged victorious at home against Singida United with a 2-1 scoreline. Innocent Edwin achieved a brace as he opened the score in the 18th minute before Mtilika Said scored for Singida just a minute to the half-time break.

Edwin returned and struck the winning goal for Biashara in the 54th minute to ensure the hosts collected all points on offer.

Ruvu Shooting shocked Mtibwa Sugar to a 1-0 loss in Dar es Salaam with Fully Maganga scoring the all-important goal for the hosts in the 75th minute.

Finally, Kagera Sugar defeated Mwadui FC 2-1 to harvest their 33rd point of the season at home. All the goals were scored in the first half but it was The Sugar Millers who struck first in the 15th minute via Yusuph Mhilu.

Kelvin Kongwe stretched Kagera's lead in the 38th minute before Omary Daga found the back of the net in favour of Mwadui in the 45th minute.