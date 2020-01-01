Azam FC extend coach Cioaba’s contract, KMC FC confirm 10th new signing

The tactician has been given a new lease of life at the Ice-Cream Makers despite failing to defend the FA Cup in 2020

Azam FC have confirmed the extension of contracts of head coach Aristica Cioaba and his assistants.

The Romanian coach has been given one more year to coach the Ice-Cream Makers who failed to win a single trophy in the last season. The side eventually surrendered second position to Yanga SC after holding onto it for the better part of the season.

They were also eliminated in the quarter-finals of the tournament by eventual winners Simba SC.

“Azam are delighted to announce that we have extended the contracts of our coaches for one more year each,” the 2013/14 league winners announced.

“The coaches, who have seen their contracts extended, are head coach Aristica Cioaba, assistant coach Bahati Vivier, and physiotherapist Coastal Birsen.”

The news comes a day after the former FA Cup winners had extended the contract of their captain Agrey Moris for a further year.

The club announced they had already completed the signing of new players after the final arrival of Cameroonian star Alain Thierry Akono who joined the Chamazi club as a free agent since his contract with Du Mfou had ended.

Meanwhile, Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) have confirmed they have signed 10 players ahead of the new season.

KMC have moved to bring quite experienced players in a bid to avoid the kind of struggle witnessed in the first round of the 2019/20 season once the next campaign starts on September 6.

The latest player to be signed by the Dar es Salaam club is Raheem Sheikh from Mbao FC on a two-year deal.

KMC signed Kenneth Masumbuko from relegated Lipuli FC who was their ninth new star. Reliants Lusajo did complete a move from the FA Cup finalists Namungo FC whereas David Brayson also switched to KMC from newly-promoted outfit Gwambina FC.

Both Lusajo and Brayson, according to the club, signed one-year deals.

Lusajo Mwaikenda and defender Israel Patrick signed a season-long deal from Azam FC and Alliance FC respectively.

Masoud Abdalla, from Azam, signed a loan deal that will see him serve KMC for just one year while Martin Kigi from Alliance was unveiled on the same day as Abdalla.

David Mwasa from Lipuli signed a longer deal of two years while Andrew 'Dante' Vincent from Yanga was KMC's first signing. The defender signed a deal that will last for two years.